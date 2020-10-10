Phoenix authorities searching for armed robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for any leads in regards to an armed robbery suspect stealing merchandise from shoe-store in Phoenix.
On Saturday, Sep. 19 and Sunday, Sep. 20, the suspect entered a WSS store at 3949 E. Thomas Rd., selected merchandise and fled without paying.
During the first incident, the suspect pushed an employee out of his way, and on the second the suspect was armed with a knife.
Anyone with any information on this case can call Silent Witness and remain anonymous at 480-WITNESS.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male between the ages of 20 and 25, about 6-feet tall, and 140 pounds. The suspect wore a gray shirt during the first incident and a red shirt during the second.
