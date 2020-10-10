Tucson police arrest suspect in homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson homicide detectives made an arrest on Oct. 9 in the deadly shooting of a 37-year-old male near Grant Road earlier this month.
On October 1, 2020, at about 11:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to 2522 N. Estrella Ave. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the driver’s seat of a passenger vehicle at the home. The male had obvious signs of gunshot trauma, and officers immediately began rendering first aid.
Tucson Fire then arrived to the scene and continued treatment. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was identified as Curtis Michael Fanning.
After continued investigations, detectives learned that the victim and 50-year-old Robert Anthony Fimbrez were involved in a verbal altercation several weeks earlier at the home.
On October 1, 2020, Curtis and his girlfriend were at the home with several other residents and guests, including Fimbrez. Another verbal altercation ensued between Fimbrez and Fanning. According to witnesses, both men took out handguns and exchanged gunfire, and Curtis was subsequently shot.
Fimbrez fled the scene after the shooting and was not located by police. Several witnesses identified Fimbrez as the homicide suspect, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
On October 9, 2020, officers located Fimbrez in the 1300 block of W. St. Mary’s Rd. He was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives.
Fimbrez was transported and booked into Pima County Jail. He is being held on second degree murder charges.
