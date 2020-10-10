Valley woman bitten by snake at Grand Canyon has allergic reaction to anti-venom

A night of sleep and a lot of swelling later, and Redmond was being flown out of the Grand Canyon. Paramedics convinced it was a snake bite. She was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center. But her problems got worse when she said she was given a higher dose of anti-venom. “Within the first ten minutes I actually had the reaction,” said Redmond. “I looked at the nurse and said ‘something is wrong’ and cause they’re wearing the mask you could see her eyes get huge.”