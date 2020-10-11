COVID-19 cluster closes Pinal County school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Tan Foothills High School has been forced to close from Oct. 12 to 21 after a cluster of cases were discovered by health officials.
The following statement is from the Pinal County Health Department:
Pinal County Public Health Department monitors COVID-19 cases at all schools in the County. During the past week, a cluster was identified at San Tan Foothills High School in San Tan Valley. With the school’s help, prompt identification of new cases and potential exposures were determined late on Friday, October 9, 2020.
Since then, Public Health Department staff have been working closely with the school and the Florence Unified School District to evaluate the extent of the potential spread. After careful consideration, Pinal County Public Health has deemed the school’s onsite closure to begin contact tracing and quarantine as the most critical public health interventions to control an outbreak.
Public Health staff will continue to work closely with the school, and San Tan Foothills High School staff and students who may have been exposed will be contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure. Since the last known exposure was 10/7/2020, the temporary onsite closure is from Monday 10/12/2020 through Wednesday, 10/21/2020. Should new school exposures be identified after the 10/7/20 date, the closure may be extended.
The decision to close the school has not been taking lightly, but the primary mission of a Public Health Department is to protect the health of the community, and Pinal County Public Health believes closing onsite learning and activities at the school to be the most appropriate step in order to contain and stop the spread as quickly as possible.
There will be no further comment at this time.
