COVID-19 cluster closes Pinal County school

Public Health staff will continue to work closely with the school, and San Tan Foothills High School staff and students who may have been exposed will be contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure. Since the last known exposure was 10/7/2020, the temporary onsite closure is from Monday 10/12/2020 through Wednesday, 10/21/2020. Should new school exposures be identified after the 10/7/20 date, the closure may be extended.