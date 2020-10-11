FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When will it end?! Today was the coolest day we have seen all month. Beginning tomorrow, temperatures will warm to well above average before we attempt to break more records by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 11, 2020 at 3:27 PM MST - Updated October 11 at 3:27 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fall made a quick appearance this weekend. Summer-like temperatures return by next week with more triple digits in the forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.