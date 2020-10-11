Man accused of molesting 4-year-old in Mississippi arrested in Tucson

On August 7, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued in Stone County, Mississippi for 62-year-old Augustus Brook for Molestation-Touching A Child for Lustful Purposes. According to the warrant, Brook “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously, being a person above the age of eighteen years, for the purpose of gratifying his lust or indulging in his depraved, licentious sexual desires” molested a 4-year old female victim.