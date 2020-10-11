Man accused of molesting 4-year-old in Mississippi arrested in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man accused of molesting a 4-year-old in Mississippi has been arrested in Tucson with the help of U.S. Marshals on Oct. 9, 2020.
On August 7, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued in Stone County, Mississippi for 62-year-old Augustus Brook for Molestation-Touching A Child for Lustful Purposes. According to the warrant, Brook “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously, being a person above the age of eighteen years, for the purpose of gratifying his lust or indulging in his depraved, licentious sexual desires” molested a 4-year old female victim.
Brook reportedly left Mississippi after the incident and investigators obtained information that he traveled to Tucson.
With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, investigators led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force on Oct. 8 in locating and arresting Brook. They tracked Brook to a residence in midtown, surrounded it and took Brook into custody on Oct. 9.
“Sexual predators, especially those that prey on children, are a priority for the U.S. Marshals Service,”said United States Marshal David Gonzales. “We hope that the 4-year-old victim receives the support, resources, and counseling to fully recover from this horrible crime.”
Brook was transported and booked into the Pima County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $100,000 bond and awaiting extradition back to Stone County, Mississippi.
