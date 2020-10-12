Amphi students return to campus for hybrid learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amphitheater Public Schools welcomed some students back into the classroom on Monday, Oct. 12.
While hybrid learning isn’t a full-time solution for the third-largest school district in our area, it is a start.
Students will now spend two days attending their classes on campus each week and spend the other three days learning virtually from home.
This is the same basic model students kindergarten through 12th grade will be following.
Students have also been assigned to cohorts in order to limit the number of students on campus at a time.
Cohort 1 will be on campus Mondays and Thursdays and Cohort 2 will be on campus Tuesdays and Fridays.
If students are entering the schools, they’re required to:
- Wear masks (along with all staff)
- Regularly wash their hands
- Remain separated by at least 6 feet
- Stay home if they feel any type of illness.
Parents do have the option to keep their kids fully virtual if they so choose.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.