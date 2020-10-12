BLM supporters being targeted with mysterious letter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson mid-town neighborhood is being targeted by an anti-Black Lives Matter group, which is leaving a mysterious letter at their front doors.
The letter is left at the homes of people who are displaying a BLM sign in their front yards or in their windows.
“This is intimidation and we’re not going to have it,” said one woman who got the letter and who does not want to be identified for fear of retaliation. “It’s not going to be in our backyard. It’s not going to be on our streets.”
The letter started appearing this past weekend. The neighbors say they saw more than one car driving around the neighborhood for hours looking for the signs.
The people would walk to their front doors to drop off the letter. One person in the neighborhood says she was vandalized as well.
As far as the letters being dropped off at the front door, there is nothing illegal about it.
“The Police Chief (Chris Magnus) has indicated unless there is vandalism or there was no “no trespassing” sign up, there is nothing illegal about it,” said Ward 6 City Council Member Steve Kozachik.
However, Kozachik says that’s not the point.
“M point is not as to the legality as to the propriety,” he said.
Norms are being shattered in this election cycle with some of them violent.
A group of white supremacists has been charged with a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
The letter, which makes no particular threats, is seen as threatening to those who have received it.
It’s signed with a penciled “Comrade Regina” with an obvious reference to Tucson’s Mayor Romero, who hanged a large Black Lives Banner across city hall several months ago.
The Mayor reacted with this statement.
“It’s unsettling that someone would try to impersonate me by signing a letter with my name. The letter has no connection to my office and is another attempt to sow division by dangerously spreading misinformation.”
Some of the residents believe the letter is not only an attempt at intimidation, but view it as a direct threat.
“When you’re a homeowner and someone drops off something and it’s saying inflammatory things against things you have put in your yard, I do think it’s a threat,” the woman who did not want to be identified said.
But the neighbors say they will take matters into their own hands.
“We’re actually all gathering and getting more Black Lives Matters signs to put them out,” she said.
