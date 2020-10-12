California officials say unofficial ballot boxes are illegal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - California election officials have received reports that unofficial ballot drop boxes were placed in several counties and said these set-ups are illegal.
The Orange County Register reports Monday, Oct. 12, that Secretary of State spokesman Sam Mahood said boxes were reported in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties at locations including political party offices, candidate headquarters and churches.
He said the state was looking into the origin of the boxes.
California’s Secretary of State issued a memo this weekend clarifying that unofficial drop boxes are illegal and ballots must be returned by mail or to official ballot drop-off locations, polling places or vote centers.
