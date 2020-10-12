Driver dies in single-vehicle collision on SR 86

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The driver of a vehicle has dies following a collision on WB SR 86 at MP 163 this morning.
Arizona DPS says a vehicle reportedly rolled onto the right shoulder of the road around 11:02 a.m. A nearby light pole was damaged, exposing some electrical lines.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle pronounced deceased on scene.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The roadway was closed at approximately 11:13 a.m. and has since reopened.
