FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get set to sweat again!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the near-normal temperatures that sifted in this weekend and today as a warm-up is on the way. High temperatures will make a run at triple digits again Tuesday. Even if we don’t hit 100 degrees, we’re still going to be feeling record or near-record heat the first half of the work week. High pressure will keep temps warm and skies clear and dry this week.