FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heating up... again!

By Stephanie Waldref | October 12, 2020 at 4:11 AM MST - Updated October 12 at 4:33 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fall made a quick appearance this weekend. Summer-like temperatures return by next week with more triple digits in the forecast.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

