More than 1,000 head back for in-person classes at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Hundreds of students are headed back in person lectures and labs at UArizona starting Monday.
More backpacks, about 1,500 of them, are back on campus as the University moves into phase two of their reentry plan. The new stage calls for in person classes for classes 30 people or less.
“I kind of want to get back on campus,” said Connor Dore, a senior at UArizona. “It’s been really boring at home, and it’s hard to learn online.”
Dore is excited to head back. While most of his classes are still online, he has two classes starting in person lectures.
“I would go to them,” said Cheryl Schneider, a sophomore at UArizona.
Schneider doesn’t have any in person classes, but wishes she does. She said it is easy to get distracted while at home
“I think that you get a better learning experience when you’re there,” she said.
Not everyone is on-board for in person classes. University president, Dr. Robert Robbins, said there are people who opted out of the in-person option, after originally signing up for it.
The University expected about 2,500 students to head back in phase two, but a thousand of those students and staff have opted out, the University said after being asked if they wanted to return.
“Students and their instructors had the opportunity to evaluate what they wanted, and in the spirit of shared governance, made collective decisions on how to proceed at this point,” said Robbins at a reentry task force meeting on Monday.
The CAJUA Health & Reentry Action said in a statement sent to KOLD News 13 that the "group believes that the university administration is moving too quickly to the next phase of campus reentry. Currently, of the Pima County Health Department’s nine benchmarks for reopening, only four are at “green” levels, while three are “yellow” and two are “red”. Though case totals appear to be declining, there are still recent tests that have yet to be reported. We ask that the administration follow the guidelines established by our local public health experts. The virus is still very active in our community. We are concerned that, in bringing another large group of people on campus each day, the administration is inviting another explosion in cases within our community, just like the one we saw less than a month ago."
Classes are ramping back up as holidays approach. UArizona is “strongly encouraging” students, if they’re able to travel for the holidays, to finish the semester at home and remotely. All students registered at the main campus are required to fill out a travel survey later this month so the University can assess safe travel options.
“We are at no point shutting down our dorms to our students. They can come back,” said Holly Jensen, spokesperson for UArizona.
If students cannot finish the semester remotely, they can come back to live in dorms, or they are allowed to stay throughout the holidays. The University will also have a testing blitz between November 9 and November the 15—giving students time to isolate before they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. Halloween, on a weekend this year, is another cause for concern and a potential spreading event.
