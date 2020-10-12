More than 1,000 head back for in-person classes at UArizona

The CAJUA Health & Reentry Action said in a statement sent to KOLD News 13 that the "group believes that the university administration is moving too quickly to the next phase of campus reentry. Currently, of the Pima County Health Department’s nine benchmarks for reopening, only four are at “green” levels, while three are “yellow” and two are “red”. Though case totals appear to be declining, there are still recent tests that have yet to be reported. We ask that the administration follow the guidelines established by our local public health experts. The virus is still very active in our community. We are concerned that, in bringing another large group of people on campus each day, the administration is inviting another explosion in cases within our community, just like the one we saw less than a month ago."