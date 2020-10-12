O’odham supporters standing in solidarity outside Pima County Jail

Supporters are at the Pima county jail where they continue waiting for those 12 people arrested by The Department of Public Safety to be released and refuse to leave until everyone is free. What started as a peaceful call of action early Monday morning at the Highway 85 Border Patrol checkpoint, ended in tear gas, rubber bullets, and multiple arrests. A representative of Tohono O’odham nation tells KOLD police shot a man in the chest during the prayer ceremony and allegedly took children away from their parents.