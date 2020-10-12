O’odham supporters standing in solidarity outside Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A ceremony to pray for sacred sites and graves demolished by the border wall ended in the arrests of indigenous people.
Supporters are at the Pima county jail where they continue waiting for those 12 people arrested by The Department of Public Safety to be released and refuse to leave until everyone is free. What started as a peaceful call of action early Monday morning at the Highway 85 Border Patrol checkpoint, ended in tear gas, rubber bullets, and multiple arrests. A representative of Tohono O’odham nation tells KOLD police shot a man in the chest during the prayer ceremony and allegedly took children away from their parents.
During their demonstration, O’odham land and water protectors blocked both sides of the checkpoint. They said it was in solidarity for the daily violence indigenous people experience from Border Patrol.
“This wall is a wall of hate. This wall is a disgrace to us as people. It’s undug human artifacts, our ancestors. They’re draining our natural sacred spring. Not only to humanity but animals that migrate back and forth of that area. There’s no words,” said a supporter outside the Pima County Jail.
DPS is not releasing any details yet as to why the 12 individuals were arrested or what led to the alleged use of force. Customs and Border Protection said no one from the demonstration is in their custody.
