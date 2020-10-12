Protesters arrested at Border Patrol checkpoint on SR-85

WHY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several members of a protest group were arrested at the Border Patrol checkpoint on SR-85 in western Pima County on Monday, Oct. 12.
According to a Facebook post by the O’odham Anti Border Collective, teargas was used on “O’odham Land and Water Protectors” before they were arrested. Another post claimed rubber bullets were fired at them.
A video posted on Twitter by activist Maxie Adler appears to show protesters running away from some sort of gas or smoke. The video, which contains graphic language, can be seen HERE.
Border Patrol said they did not have anyone in custody, but confirmed Arizona DPS made arrests.
A DPS representative said they are still gathering details and will release more information on Tuesday.
The group was protesting border wall construction and Border Patrol activities on O’odham land as part of an action day for Indigenous Peoples Day.
