Red Cross to host Tucson Cares event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross will host a “Tucson Cares” event on October 13, 2020, at the Chapter office with volunteers who have returned from the Gulf Coast Hurricane/Storm disaster relief operation.
The event will take place at 2916 E. Broadway Blvd. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature the following:
- Returning volunteers from the Gulf Coast Hurricane/Storm affected areas (the media interviewed some before deployment).
- A former client who received Red Cross disaster assistance when his home was destroyed by wildfire.
- Red Cross Board Members and Chapter Executive Director
- Demonstration of the RCView Application for a detailed look at the Red Cross response
- A next-generation Emergency Response Vehicle, just like the ones being used in the disaster relief operations.
Today, some 720 trained Red Cross disaster workers support shelters and emergency relief efforts either on the ground or virtually.
On Sunday night, the Red Cross and partners provided 9,300 people with a safe refuge in areas affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
If you wish to donate to the Red Cross, call – 1-800-HELP-NOW or text RedCross to 90999 for a $10 donation.
To volunteer – www.redcross.org or call Stacey Moore 520-576-2874.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.