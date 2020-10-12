SVPD asking for public input in accreditation assessment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. will begin a remote assessment on Monday, Oct. 19, to examine all aspects of the Sierra Vista Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
“Verification that SVPD meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to retain accreditation, which is a highly-regarded recognition of public safety professional excellence,” Sierra Vista Police Chief Thrasher says.
SVPD was first accredited by CALEA in 2014 and was re-accredited in 2017.
As part of the remote assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. The session will be held electronically via Webex and will be viewable by the public.
A link will be posted prior to the session on the City’s homepage at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak at the public hearing must register in advance and will be provided additional information as an attendee.
If an individual cannot speak at the public information session, but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, he or she may do so by calling (520) 439-2399 on Monday, Oct. 19, from noon to 2 p.m.
Telephone comments, as well as remote appearances at the public information session, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the CALEA standards will be available at the Sierra Vista Police Department from Oct. 12 through Oct. 16.
“The Sierra Vista Police Department must comply with 189 standards to retain accreditation. We strive to meet the latest benchmarks to ensure we can offer the best possible service to our citizens and work to continuously improve as a law enforcement agency,” Thrasher says.
Pursuit of accredited status reaffirms SVPD’s commitment to operate efficiently and meet cutting-edge law enforcement standards in order to provide high quality service to the community. Key benefits of accredited status include risk reduction and potentially lower liability insurance costs.
Accreditation is for four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
For more information about accreditation or to submit written comments regarding the agency and its efforts to be accredited, contact the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement directly at 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Ste. 320, Gainsville, Virginia 20155; call (800) 368-3757 or (703) 352-4225; or email calea@calea.org.
