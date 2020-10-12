Trump Jr. headed to Tucson on Oct. 14

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Donald Trump Jr. is headed to Tucson to campaign for his father on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
According to the event calendar on the President Donald Trump’s campaign site, his son will be in Tucson for a Make America Great Again event at the Port of Tucson, 6964 E Century Park Drive.
The event is scheduled for Noon, doors open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets can be ordered HERE.
All attendees are being advised by the campaign that they voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19. The registration page has language on it say that anyone attending the event releases the campaign and the venue from any liability for any illness or injury.
