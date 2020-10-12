Tucson couple keeps Halloween tradition alive, decorates home for all to enjoy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Another trick and less treats. As the Coronavirus tries to steal yet another holiday, one Tucson couple is determined not to let it spoil all of their traditions.
For John and Jean Taylor, Halloween is even bigger than Christmas. The two have spent more than two decades collecting, building and expanding their Halloween décor.
Each year, John assembles a Spooky Halloween Village. Spanning three tables, the miniature world features haunted houses, shops, a train and countless figurines.
However, this year, their living room is just a living room.
“We knew we couldn’t do what we usually do and have everyone come inside to see John’s wonderful village,” said Jean, “and all the kids just love it. Last year, how many kids did we have last year? 140 or something?”
“We had 260 people,” John answered.
With crowds like that, social distancing would be too difficult to maintain. The pandemic also means the Taylors won’t be handing out candy.
“I have tried to think of a million ways to do it, but I can’t think of a safe way to do it,” said Jean. “So, I’m sorry.”
During a time when many are experiencing fear and anxiety; whether health-related or financial, John and Jean saw an opportunity.
“Just to give [people] something that’s a little brighter than what we have been dealing with,” Jean said.
“And that’s always kind of been our theme,” said John. “To kind of have happy stuff as opposed to scary stuff. We don’t like scaring people.”
The Taylors are bringing the party outside this year. Over the past few weeks, they have been busy putting the finishing touches on their mystical home.
People can drive or walk by their decked-out property all month long.
While they aren’t opening their home this year, the Taylors continue to open their hearts; giving complete strangers something to smile about.
They recently received two handwritten letters thanking them for keeping the spirit of Halloween alive.
“It makes it totally worthwhile,” Jean said
“It makes it worthwhile, yeah,” John echoed.
Their home is located at 9125 E. Palm Tree Drive (near 22nd Street and Harrison Road).
