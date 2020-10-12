Two arrested for removing political signs in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 11, 2020, at approximately 10:51 p.m., 911 call-takers received a report of two individuals in a silver Ford Focus vandalizing political signs in the area of Sunrise Drive and North Swan Road.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department airplane, Survey Two, located the vehicle and observed an occupant of the car remove a sign in the area of Pima Canyon Drive and Skyline Drive and place it in the trunk. Shortly after, Rincon District patrol deputies initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle.
During the investigation, deputies located two political signs in the trunk of the car. Both occupants of the vehicle, 23-year-old Christian Fernandez and 25-year-old Aerin Mazza, were arrested and released for ARS 16-109A Removal of a Political Sign.
The offense is considered a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface, or cover any political sign of any candidate for public office.
