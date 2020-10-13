City of Tucson offering mortgage assistance grants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is offering a program to help homeowners within Tucson city limits who are behind on their mortgages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Homeowners must have a pre-foreclosure notice or a foreclosure scheduled. The program will be administered by the Community Investment Corporation (CIC) through Family Housing Resources (FHR) and will provide $3,000-$5,000 per homeowner to assist in mortgage payments.
Payments will be verified and paid directly to the mortgage loan servicer and will include fees incurred due to nonpayment of mortgages.
These funds are only available until Dec. 31, and income limits apply.
Call (520) 318-0993 (ext. 114), or email info@fhrinc.net for more information and eligibility requirements.
