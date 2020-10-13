Common mistakes by voters that get ballots rejected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly a thousand out of more than 226,000 ballots in Pima County were rejected in the 2020 Primary Election due to mistakes made by voters.
With mail in ballots reaching a historic number this year, election leaders want you to know exactly what your ballot needs to not get rejected.
“We have been swamped. This is a very unique election for presidential,” said Pima County Recorder, F. Ann Rodriguez.
More than 480,00 ballots were processed at Tucson’s Cherrybell post office on the first day of early voting. While everyone is anxious to cast their vote, Rodriguez urges you to double check your ballot before turning it in to avoid getting rejected.
“What it is, is they fail to read the blue instructions,” Rodriguez emphasized.
Rodriguez pointed out one of the most common mistakes voters make is forgetting to sign and send the ballot affidavit with the yellow envelope.
“We check every signature that comes in. They sign their name on the big X. They put their daytime phone number, in case we have an issue with their signature. Then you put the white envelope into the yellow postage envelope. No postage, it won’t get to us any faster,” she said.
The rules ask you to avoid using pencils, sharpies or red pens that can make your signature invalid. Instead, use a black or blue pen and make sure your signature matches the one on your state I.D.
“Do not use white out, they can cross it out, initial it and say I want to vote on this candidate,” Rodriguez said.
Leaving sections blank, will not disqualify the rest of your ballot.
“They can vote on anything they feel comfortable, knowledgeable and informed about. If they choose to skip a race, then that’s fine,” said Rodriguez.
Due to the high volume this year, officials recommend mailing your ballots as soon as possible. The last day to send your ballot to assure it makes it by election day is October 27th.
If you need a ballot replacement, you may request one from the Recorder’s office before October 23rd or vote in person at any polling location.
