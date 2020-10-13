Court ruling ends voter registration extension in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The newest ruling from the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has cancelled the voter registration extension for Arizonans, which had been extended from Oct. 5 to Oct. 23.
The new deadline to register is now only a few days away: Thursday, Oct. 15.
All voters who were registered before the original deadline are still eligible.
Since 1990 under Arizona law, voters have to be registered to vote before midnight, 29 days preceding the date of the election.
A full view of the court order can be found below. More on this story tonight on KOLD News 13.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.