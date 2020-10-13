FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More records in jeopardy!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the near-normal temperatures that sifted in this weekend and today as a warm-up is on the way. High temperatures will make a run at triple digits again Tuesday. Even if we don’t hit 100 degrees, we’re still going to be feeling record or near-record heat the first half of the work week. High pressure will keep temps warm and skies clear and dry this week.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.
