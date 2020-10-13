“Have a heart.”: Family seeks answers in unsolved Tucson murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A heartbroken family is asking for your help in getting closure in a Tucson murder case.
“At least, someone just have a heart. There’s a family that is heartbroken. Devastated," said Nakia Jackson.
Jackson’s older brother, Danny, was found shot to death on the west side in July. Months later, no arrests have been made in his case.
A reward up to $27,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for Danny Jackson’s death.
“Have a heart. If you’ve seen something, say something. If you know something, please say something," said Jackson.
Nakia Jackson lives in California and has family in Phoenix. She said her older brother was visiting Tucson when he was killed in the middle of the night on July 8, 2020.
“From what was said, he was robbed. Or attempted robbery, I don’t know," said Jackson. "To be shot in the back... you know?”
According to the Tucson Police Department, officers from Operations Division West were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Grande Avenue for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the parking lot on July 8.
Detectives learned a man and woman flagged down a security guard to report the victim in the parking lot. The security guard then called 911. Officers and detectives spoke with the security guard, but at the time were not able to talk to the man and woman.
“It’s devastating," said Jackson. “It’s a nightmare to not know why somebody’s not here anymore and to not know why someone has so much callous in their heart to do that to him.
Jackson hopes a someone will help her family get closer to answers and an arrest. Even a small clue that could help her family and the community.
“It will bring peace to know that there’s not someone else who may have to go through this by the hands of the same person, because if they get away with it, they’re going to do it again. They’ve done it before," said Jackson. "Not so much healing, because that’s going to take a long time. Just peace to know that, someone has to pay.”
If you have any information in Jackson’s case, call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.