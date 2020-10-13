Motorcyclist involved in Oct. 2 hit-and-run crash dies from his injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 2 has died from his injuries.
Police said 60-year-old Thomas Joseph Ross was originally injured when he struck a van that turned left in front of him on Golf Links Road at Hearthstone Drive.
The driver of the van tried to leave the scene into a neighborhood, but was stopped by two witnesses. The driver then fled on foot, but was located by patrol units, K-9 units and the Tucson Police Department’s Air Support Unit.
The driver of the van was originally facing several felony charges, including leaving the scene of a serious injury collision. Those charges have been updated to reflect the death of Ross.
Police say both the van driver and Ross had alcohol and/or drugs in their systems at the time of the crash.
