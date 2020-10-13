Motorcyclist involved in Oct. 2 hit-and-run crash dies from his injuries

The crash happened at Golf Links Road and Hearthstone Drive on Oct. 2. (Source: none)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 13, 2020 at 12:19 PM MST - Updated October 13 at 12:21 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 2 has died from his injuries.

Police said 60-year-old Thomas Joseph Ross was originally injured when he struck a van that turned left in front of him on Golf Links Road at Hearthstone Drive.

The driver of the van tried to leave the scene into a neighborhood, but was stopped by two witnesses. The driver then fled on foot, but was located by patrol units, K-9 units and the Tucson Police Department’s Air Support Unit.

The driver of the van was originally facing several felony charges, including leaving the scene of a serious injury collision. Those charges have been updated to reflect the death of Ross.

Police say both the van driver and Ross had alcohol and/or drugs in their systems at the time of the crash.

