Pima County taking steps to make sure your mail-in ballot counts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the election just three weeks away, hundreds of thousands in Arizona will be mailing in their ballots this year.
Yet, there’s been a lot of speculation at how trustworthy this truly is.
To ease the minds of Pima County voters, election officials have put in place quite a few ways to ensure your ballot isn’t tampered with.
That starts with giving you the opportunity to actually track your ballot after sending it in.
After you drop it in the mail, give it a few days, then you can go to the Pima County Recorder’s website to check whether they’ve received it, where it is in the process, and so on.
Once that ballot is received, the Arizona Secretary of State and members of both political parties will verify your signature.
- If it matches, your vote will be processed and forwarded.
- If it doesn’t, maybe your signature has changed a little over the years, the Recorder’s office will reach out for an updated signature to ensure your vote counts.
If that’s not enough, Pima County Elections officials said they’re giving people an option to essentially be in the room where it all happens.
“We livestream everything we do here in the elections department. If you go to our website, you can see people processing the ballots to get them ready for the count. Then, you can actually watch the count yourself," Pima County Elections Director, Brad Nelson said.
Nelson added that ballots in Arizona can be counted as early as Oct. 20.
Pima County is planning to start counting Oct. 23, but you have until polls close on election day (Nov. 3) to get your ballot in.
Whether that’s through the mail or maybe you don’t get a chance to mail it, you can always bring it to the Pima County Recorder’s Office.
