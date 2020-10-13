Prime Day attracts scores of retailers, different deals this year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -
Prime Day is later this year, thanks to the pandemic, but that’s not all that’s changed. Lifestyle expert Jon Salas believes the tides of shopping are changing, too.
“It’s a very different season, but the good thing about it is, retailers and consumers are kind of on the same page. We all know the value of a dollar is more this season than in the past,” said Salas.
There are some new tools that recognize that - like a “watch this deal” button on the mobile app, where you can set an alert and get notified when certain items go on sale.
Amazon’s also urging you to shop local - you can search by region and veteran-owned, for instance.
Another difference: you’ll see more every day items on sale, like 40% off kitchen supplies. The focus is on getting through the week’s needs - not just holiday wants. Though, those are there, too.
Amazon no longer has Prime Day all to itself. Many other online retailers are jumping on what’s feeling more like an unofficial kickoff to the holiday season. Couple that with high demand and delayed production and shipping, and you may be wise to shop early.
“A lot of the big retailers, like Walmart, are starting to match Black Friday deals now. So, a lot of the items we get excited for on Black Friday start to go in shopping carts now,” Salas said.
Walmart’s promising Black Friday-level discounts through Thursday, October 15th. Target’s billing its sale as an early start to holiday bargains, lasting through Wednesday the 14th.
Salas says, it Looks like a bigger trend.
“Whether it’s called Prime Day or something else, we’re seeing a lot of people gravitate to online shopping - big retailers like H&M and J.C. Penny are starting to close their brick and mortar stores and shift all their focus online,” Salas said.
