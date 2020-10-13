Study says 1 in 4 Arizona men would not reach out for mental health aid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1 in very 8 men in the United States have experienced feelings of depression and anxiety. However, less than half have sought professional mental health.
Another survey conducted by a drug-and-alcohol addiction treatment center (River Oaks Treatment) conducted a survey of 3,040 men over the age of 21 in the U.S. The study revealed that 26% of Arizona men admitted they would not reach out for help with their mental health struggles.
The national average is even lower at 22%.
In numbers across the country, Alaskan men ranked highest- with about 50% of men admitting to not reaching out for help during a mental health crisis. On the other hand, only 9% of men surveyed in South Dakota said they wouldn’t seek professional help.
Other numbers state that about 28% of men across the U.S. use alcohol as a first-means to ease anxiety. Additionally, over half of the men surveyed said that not being able to meet friends due to COVID-19 and social distancing affected their mental health.
The survey asked who they would reach out to first if they felt their mental health suffering, and 43% said they would talk to their family members; 42% said they would reach out to their partner; and 12% to friends. Just 3% would talk to their work colleagues.
For a full view of River Oak’s inforgraphic for all states in the U.S. click [HERE].
