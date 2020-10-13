Tucson Denny’s to offer free meals in support of fatal hit-and-run involving child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., all meals at the Denny’s restaurant at 6484 E. Broadway Blvd. will be free when you make a donation to the family of 9-year-old Edouard Lautarie, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sep. 30.
Edouard’s brother, Maximilien, was was also injured after being hit, and survived.
Denny’s says 100% of all donations will go directly to the Lautaire family. Any donation amount will be accepted, but Denny’s encourages the community to donate what the meal would have cost.
This offer will be available for dine-in and take-out orders throughout the day.
Donations to the family can also be made through GoFundMe, available [HERE].
