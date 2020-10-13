Tucson Denny’s to offer free meals in support of fatal hit-and-run involving child

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., all meals at the Denny’s restaurant at 6484 E. Broadway Blvd. will be free when you make a donation to the family of 9-year-old Edouard Lautarie, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Sep. 30.