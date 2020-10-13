Tucson man meets family of cornea donor

The DiPietro family of Massachusetts lost their leader, Frank, a father, husband, grandfather, who was taken too soon by a heart attack. The family received a call, asking if they’d be willing to donate his corneas. New England Donor Services recovered DiPietro’s corneal tissue and delivered it to CorneaGen. CorneaGen assessed and prepared the corneal tissue to be transplanted at a lab in Boston and arranged for it to be delivered to Kincaid’s surgeon, Dr. Sanan, in Tucson the morning of his surgery.