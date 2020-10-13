USDA, AZ Department of Education announce elegibility requirements for free and reduced-price meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Oct, 13, the Arizona Department of Education Health and Nutrition Services announced its sponsership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adlut Care Food Program.
Under the new pricing program for school lunches, meals will be provided for free or at reduced-price for children whose families meet low income elegibility requirements.
Reduced price meals will cost no more than 40 cents for lunch and supper, 30 cents for breakfast and 15 cents for snacks. Children from families who do not meet the income elegibility below will still receive a meal and snacks at no cost.
Children from households already receving SNAP, FDPIR or TANF assistance, and Head Start participants, will be automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits.
Adults participants members of SNAP or FDPIR households, or who are SSI ot Medicaid participants, are also automatically eligible tor eceive free meal benefits.
For a full view of income elegibility requirements, check the table in the PDF provided below:
