FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More records could fall!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will bring record and near-record heat across southern Arizona through Wednesday. That same high pressure will also push smoke that’s lifting out of the air at the surface back down to our level. That means you may see a hazy view of the mountains, especially in the morning and smell some smoke. Sensitive individuals should limit time outdoors. Cooler air begins to move in by the end of the weekend, however, temperatures will still be running 5 to 7 degrees above average.