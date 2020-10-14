Hundreds drive to Jerusalem in protest of Prime Minister Netanyahu

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of Israelis drove to Jerusalem on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in a protest convoy against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Protesters carried mock submarines- a reference to a corruption case involving the sale of German submarines to Israel, in which Netanyahu was not named as a suspect.
The deal for the three German submarines and four patrol vessels was the subject of a long-running criminal investigation. A number of former Israeli officials and Netanyahu aides were indicted in December.
Protesters are demanding further investigations.
Netanyahu has been indicted in three separate corruption cases, on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. He denies any wrongdoing. His trial began in May and is scheduled to resume in January.
Anti-Netanyahu protests built up over the summer and demonstrators have kept their pressure on the prime minister during Israel’s second national lockdown, which was imposed in September amid a surge in coronavirus infections.
Protesters demand Netanyahu’s resignation over his alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Israel, with a population of 9 million, has reported more than 250,000 COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths.
The country is in a recession, while unemployment is above 11 percent.
