Maricopa County schools report 19 separate COVID-19 outbreaks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Maricopa County officials different schools countywide reported 19 different COVID-19 outbreaks since the school year started.
In light of recent outbreaks, county officials are offering guidelines on how school leaders should respond to COVID-19 cases, instead of taking the drastic step of shutting down schools, like Pinal County did earlier in the semester.
To improve transparency, five of the state’s large school districts now have dashboards of their own, according to AZ Family.
