Mt. Lemmon Fire District faces new battle: raising money for a new generator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a tough summer protecting our area from the Bighorn Fire, the Mt. Lemmon Fire District is battling a new need.
The district requires a new generator as a backup for when the power goes out at the station.
Firefighters said that happens more often than you’d think and will definitely happen this winter since the Bighorn Fire left so many dead trees behind.
Why does this matter?
When they lose power, there’s no way for them to access the 911 system without a backup power source.
That means no trucks can get out to help and the district can’t even receive your emergency calls.
The goal is to raise $40,000. So far, $30,000 has already been raised.
They’re asking for the public’s help via GoFundMe to get that extra $10,000.
“We’re really looking to the people that use the mountain and enjoy the mountain, the visitors, the tourists, to help us out just a little bit so we can be there for them. The bulk of our calls are for tourists and visitors," Capt. Dan Leade said.
Leade said their current generator is over 60 years old.
It’s so old, they can’t get parts to fix it anymore.
So this is something they need desperately, especially after applying for grants with no luck.
Firefighters said any donations will help.
If you want to give online, click HERE.
If you can’t give online but you still want to help, you can always mail a check to:
Mount Lemmon Fire District
P.O. Box 842
Mt. Lemmon, AZ 85619
