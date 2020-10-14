One arrested in connection to remains found near Pima Canyon Trail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After nearly a year-long investigation, one man is now behind bars for the killing of Steven Mark Brashear. Brashear’s remains — which were partially eaten by mountain lions — were found near the Pima Canyon Trail in December 2019.
Daylan Jacob Thornton, 21, was arrested early Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in connection to Brashear’s death. He was booked into the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond for first-degree murder and abandonment of a dead body among other charges, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Thornton was named as a suspect in the investigation in January and was arrested in connection to Brashear’s death but released on bail a short time later.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.