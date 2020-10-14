Pac-12 says families of student-athletes will be able to attend football games

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, the Pac-12 Conference announced on Twitter that families of student-athletes will be able to attend football games this season.
Although specifics on this announcement have not been released, the Pac-12 says this decision is subject to public health authority approval and must abide by NCAA COVID-19 guidelines.
The Pac-12 says that each member school of the conference is currently working through details on what or who will be allowed in terms of family member attendance.
