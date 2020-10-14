PCHD adding new COVID-19 testing site in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is teaming up with the Downtown Tucson Partnership to bring a new COVID-19 free-testing site to Downtown Tucson.
The new Downtown Testing Center will be located at 88 E. Broadway Blvd., on the southwest corner of Broadway and Sixth Avenue- in the former MiAn Sushi restaurant space. Testing will begin on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
If you happen to work, live or walk around in the downtown area, you can make an appointment [HERE]. Walk-ins will be welcomed, but you will have to make an appointment on-site.
“Quick and accessible testing is a key factor in helping businesses protect their employees and patrons as the pandemic continues,” said Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “We want to do all that we can to support businesses as they get back on their feet.”
Results for people tested at this facility will be available after 72 hours or less, and can be accessed through the provider’s online portal, Paradigm Laboratories, by following the same link used to make an appointment. A “View Your Result” tab can be found at the top right of the webpage.
