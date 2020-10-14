PCSD sees increase in political sign theft, vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Political passion is running high as we race towards election day, but some tension has turned into criminal activity.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is seeing an increase in political sign theft and vandalism.
“We have seen more reports of political signs being vandalized this election season. I don’t know how it compares to previous ones,” said Deputy James Allerton, a spokesperson for PCSD. “It is a crime to deface, alter, vandalize in any way, or steal.”
Allerton says two people were recently arrested for such acts.
On Sunday, October 11th, 911 dispatchers received a report of two people tampering with signs near Sunrise Drive and Swan Road.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department airplane, Survey Two, later spotted the suspects' vehicle and followed.
Aerial footage captured a man getting out of the vehicle and taking a political sign from a property near Pima Canyon Drive and Skyline Drive. He then put it in the trunk and drove off.
“Deputies made a traffic stop and developed probable cause for taking some campaign signs,” Allerton said.
The suspects; two men in their 20s, are facing Class 2 Misdemeanor charges.
The Pima County Democratic and Republican Parties condemned this activity, sending out the following joint statement:
"We call on all Pima County residents to respect the law and everyone’s Constitutional right to express an opinion. Should we become aware of anyone who is vandalizing or stealing signs, we will report it to the proper authorities for follow-up action.
We understand that people have strong feelings about this election. Rather than breaking the law to steal signs, we suggest channeling your energy into campaigning for your favorite candidate or cause."
“Even if a campaign sign represents someone that you don’t approve of, that doesn’t mean you can take the sign or deface it,” Allerton said.
If convicted of vandalizing or stealing a campaign sign, you could spend up to 4 months in prison and pay up to $750 in fines.
