Police say impaired driver caused deadly crash on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man has died following a collision police say was caused by an impaired driver.
On Oct. 9, 2020, at 10:20 p.m., officers from Operations Division East and Tucson Fire personnel were dispatched to the 8000 block of E. Tanque Verde Rd. for the report of a serious-injury collision involving two passenger vehicles.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire rendered aid to the occupants of both vehicles. One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata, 20-year-old Adam Ballerstein was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Traffic Detectives were notified and responded to continue the investigation.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, a white 2012 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Tanque Verde Rd. at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Jeep lost control of his vehicle and drove over the raised median and into oncoming traffic. The Jeep struck the Hyundai Sonata with Ballerstein inside head-on.
A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver of the Jeep was impaired at the time of the collision.
Detectives believe excessive speed and impairment are contributing factors. The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued.
Charges are pending as the driver of the Jeep remains in the hospital.
