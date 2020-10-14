Possible suicide victim identified at Grand Canyon National park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Oct. 13 at about noon, dispatchers at the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a call alerting authorities to a potential suicide at Grand Canyon National Park.
After a hasty search, responding staff located a victim’s body- about 350 feet below the rim, just east of Yavapai Geology Museum.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Chad Hafford of Hudson, NH.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by authorities, the National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner’s Office.
More information is not yet available.
If you or a loved one has thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
