Sierra Vista man arrested for kidnapping, aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Sierra Vista man is now behind bars for allegedly holding his girlfriend and another person hostage Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Police arrested 34-year-old Lloyd Saincois on multiple felony charges including kidnapping, domestic violence and aggravated assault, according to a news release from the City of Sierra Vista.
Investigators said Saincois held his girlfriend and another person at knifepoint in an apartment. Both victims suffered superficial cuts but were not seriously harmed, according to the release.
Sanincois had a prior warrant out of Cochise County for another kidnapping involving one of the same victims in Tuesday’s incident.
In addition to the kidnapping, domestic violence and aggravated assault charges, Saincois was also charged with disorderly conduct and possession of narcotics, among other crimes, according to the release.
He was booked into the Cochise County jail on $50,000 bond.
