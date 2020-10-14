University of Arizona replaces spring break 2021 with reading days

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last week, the faculty senate at the University of Arizona approved a decision to replace spring break 2021 with a series of reading days.
The university says the decision was made to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Students will not be encouraged to travel for the benefit of the community’s health.
The following days will be scheduled as reading days:
- Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
- Tuesday March 9, 2021
- Wednesday March 10, 2021
- Friday April 2, 2021
- Wednesday April 21, 2021
The university is joining other PAC-12 schools, such as the University of Florida, University of Michigan, Ohio State University, University of Iowa and Indiana University in eliminating spring break.
