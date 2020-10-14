University of Arizona replaces spring break 2021 with reading days

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 14, 2020 at 10:57 AM MST - Updated October 14 at 11:35 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Last week, the faculty senate at the University of Arizona approved a decision to replace spring break 2021 with a series of reading days.

The university says the decision was made to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Students will not be encouraged to travel for the benefit of the community’s health.

The following days will be scheduled as reading days:

  • Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
  • Tuesday March 9, 2021
  • Wednesday March 10, 2021
  • Friday April 2, 2021
  • Wednesday April 21, 2021

The university is joining other PAC-12 schools, such as the University of Florida, University of Michigan, Ohio State University, University of Iowa and Indiana University in eliminating spring break.

