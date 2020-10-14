Vandals slash, cut down several saguaros in Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Park rangers at Saguaro National Park’s west district are asking for any information about an incident in which eight saguaro cacti were cut down or damaged.
Rangers say the saguaros ranged in height from 1-foot to 10-feet tall. The vandals cut the slow-growing cacti or around Oct. 3.
“All plants, animals, and resources in the national park are protected,” Superintendent Leah McGinnis said. “Damage to saguaro cacti is especially disheartening because they are the reason for the park’s establishment.“
"A 10-foot cactus could easily be 100 years old and it was killed in a senseless act of vandalism,” McGinnis said.
If anyone has visited the Scenic Trail, Passey Loop Trails, or the Scenic Drive Trailhead around Oct. 3, and might have information about this incident, the National Park Service asks for your help.
Please call 888-653-0009, email nps_isb@nps.gov, or submit a tip HERE.
