Additional early voting sites open in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In addition to three early voting sites that opened on Oct. 7, the Recorder’s office opened two additional sites on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Registered voters can now cast their ballots at Pima County Parks and Recreation at 3500 W. River Rd. and at Woods Library at 3455 N. 1st Ave. in Tucson.
Voters can visit the PCPR location Monday through Friday until Oct. 30, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Voters visiting Woods Library can cast their vote Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 30; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Recorder’s office says these sites are full service. Voters may vote at any early voting site regardless of residential address, update their ballots or drop off their mail-in ballots.
Other voting sites are located:
⋅ Downtown Tucson at 240 N. Stone Ave., first floor.
⋅ Eastside Tucson at 6920 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite D
⋅ Southside Tucson in the airport area at 6550 S. Country Club Rd.
Curbside and drive-thru ballot drop-off at the downtown and eastside locations begins Monday, Oct. 19 through Nov. 2. Curbside and drive-thru service at the airport location begins Monday, Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.
For more information on early voting sites in Pima County, times and locations click [HERE].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.