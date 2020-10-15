Cafe Poca Cosa permanently closes after 35 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cafe Poca Cosa will close forever after owners say COVID-19 has had a negative impact on business.
The original Cafe Poca Cosa, now known as The Little One, opened in the mid 80′s by Suzana Davila and her father. A larger space was sought out for the successful restaurant in 1989 and became a traveler’s destination.
Davila says the restaurant helped her achieve her dreams, contribute to her community and wants to thank Tucson for helping to make it possible.
The Little One will still be open for businesses, as it has transformed into a grand-and-go market with outdoor seating.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.