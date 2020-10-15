Crown King on ‘ready’ evacuation status due to new wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Crown King has been placed in the ‘ready’ stage for evacuation due to a new nearby wildfire.
According to the Arizona State Forestry, multiple resources are responding to help support Prescott National Forest crews. The size of the fire is sending enough smoke into the air to make it visible on radar.
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting fire services regarding the fire burning between Wilhoit and Crown King. Officials say no structures are threatened at this time.
The fire is estimated at about 100 acres.
The Crown King Fire Department and AZ State Forestry will provide updates as information comes in.
