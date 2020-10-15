Deputies search for suspect in Arivaca shooting

ARIVACA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a shooting involving two victims.
The incident happened at about 1 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 15, near 17000 West Third Street in Arivaca.
The victims' injuries and conditions were not immediately released by authorities.
The suspect fled the area, and deputies are currently in the area searching for him.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call 911.
No other details were immediately available.
