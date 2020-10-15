Experimental COVID-19 drug given to Trump has 3 trial locations in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of the experimental treatments for COVID-19 is a drug called “Regeneron.” You’ve probably heard the president saying he took it and it worked well for him.
Since then, the company reports it’s been flooded with calls from people wanting to enroll in the clinical trials. There are 150 test locations around the world - and three of them happen to be right here in Tucson.
“One reason to come to Tucson is because of our diverse population with the goal of enrolling people that are reflective of that population," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Director of the Pima County Health Department.
If you are interested in being part of the trial on this drug that may treat or prevent COVID-19, you’ll find more information here. You must be at least 18 to enroll.
